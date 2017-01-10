60 mph winds hammer West Michigan this evening

Posted 7:24 PM, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37PM, January 10, 2017

West Michigan – A strong storm system is bringing powerful winds this evening with gusts around 60 mph. So far, the strongest winds have been along and west of US-131, but those winds will shift east later this evening.

 

A High Wind Advisory is in effect for West Michigan until 3:00 AM Wednesday morning with a High Wind Warning in effect until 4:00 AM for the east side of the state.

 

Our RPM computer model has the winds diminishing quickly after 3:00 AM with winds only around 20 mph by 6:00 AM.

Scattered outages have been reported across West Michigan.  Click here for the latest Consumers Power Outage information

power-outages-722pm-jan-10th

Consumers Energy Outage Map as of 7:22 p.m. Tuesday evening

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s