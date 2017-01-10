× 60 mph winds hammer West Michigan this evening

West Michigan – A strong storm system is bringing powerful winds this evening with gusts around 60 mph. So far, the strongest winds have been along and west of US-131, but those winds will shift east later this evening.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect for West Michigan until 3:00 AM Wednesday morning with a High Wind Warning in effect until 4:00 AM for the east side of the state.

Our RPM computer model has the winds diminishing quickly after 3:00 AM with winds only around 20 mph by 6:00 AM.

Scattered outages have been reported across West Michigan. Click here for the latest Consumers Power Outage information