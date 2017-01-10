× Hearing delayed for Trump’s Commerce pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel is postponing a confirmation hearing on President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the Commerce Department to give the nominee more time to finalize an ethics agreement.

Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross was scheduled to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee on Thursday. But the committee has postponed the hearing until Jan. 18.

Cabinet nominees routinely work out ethics agreements before taking office to avoid conflicts of interest.

The committee’s Republican chairman and top Democrat said the delay will give Ross time to work out the agreement with the Office of Government Ethics and the Commerce Department.