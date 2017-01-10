High wind tonight, ice possible tomorrow night

WEST MICHIGAN- Our several day period of messy weather continues with not much of an end in sight. As the same system that has brought us rain, snow, and a wintry mix of precipitation lifts to the northeast, it will continue to have an influence on us tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch that goes into effect this evening and carries into early tomorrow morning.

Sustained winds could reach the 30-35 mph threshold with winds gusting up to 55 mph this evening! It’s likely that we’ll see power outages overnight as a result.

Our next timeframe of concern falls Wednesday night. With temperatures so close to freezing here on Future Track, it seems like there would be no issue. Just a cold rain, right? I believe that freezing line will creep further south into the night Wednesday and carry into early Thursday. This will create areas of freezing rain as a result of the setup and clash of two different air masses present.

As a reminder, freezing rain looks like normal rain as it falls, but the surface temperature is at the freezing mark or below. A warm layer of air melts the snow that falls above the surface, and the rain refreezes as it hits the cold surface.

This is a common sight when we have a freezing rain event. Downed trees and very icy roadways are certainly possible late Wednesday night after sunset and carrying into the early morning hours of Thursday.