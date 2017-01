Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- Jordan Walker scored 23 points and added eight rebounds, eight steals and 4 assist to lead Mona Shores to a 53-46 win over Jenison on Tuesday. The Sailors move to 2-0 in the OK Black and 7-2 overall with the win. Jenison was led by Cornerstone bound Shelby Nyboer with 15 points and six rebounds.