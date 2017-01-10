Lawsuit coming against MSU over alleged sexual assaults by school doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Lawyers for 16 women and girls are filing a lawsuit against Michigan State University over alleged sexual assaults by a doctor who worked for the school and USA Gymnastics.

The allegations involve Dr. Larry Nassar, who also has been criminally charged. The press conference was held in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting a girl at his home between 1998 and 2005.

Nassar is currently in custody after an FBI agent said that Nassar allegedly had at least 37,000 images and videos of child pornography in his possession.

Nassar faces at least four lawsuits alleging he assaulted female athletes while they were undergoing treatments. One lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles by former Michigan State University softball player Tiffany Thomas Lopez.

