Police investigating death of 7-month old baby

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating the death of a 7-month old baby girl.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. they went to a home in the 500 block of Phelps St, where they found the baby not breathing. Officers met the baby’s mother at the door and took over CPR, but the baby wasn’t responding.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the exact cause of her death won’t be known until an autopsy is complete.

The death is under investigation. Anyone who many have information about this is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.