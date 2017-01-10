Closings and cancellations

Police investigating death of 7-month old baby

Posted 8:50 PM, January 10, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating the death of a 7-month old baby girl.

Police say around 4:20 p.m. they went to a home in the 500 block of Phelps St, where they found the baby not breathing. Officers met the baby’s mother at the door and took over CPR, but the baby wasn’t responding.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the exact cause of her death won’t be known until an autopsy is complete.

The death is under investigation. Anyone who many have information about this is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s