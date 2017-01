WEST MICHIGAN — Powerful gusts are responsible for power outages across West Michigan.

Thousands of people – mostly concentrated in the Allendale, Sparta, and Byron Center areas – are without power, with staggered restoration times. The Consumers Energy outage maps estimates that power will be restored as early as 10 p.m. around Ada to as late as 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Allendale.

For up to date information about power outages near you, you can check out the Consumers Energy outage map.