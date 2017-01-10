Woman killed when hit by vehicle in Wyoming; driver flees

WYOMING, Mich. – Wyoming Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 8:45am on 52nd Street, just east of Byron Center Avenue. Police say a pickup truck with a snow plow was heading west on 52nd when it struck a woman walking along the roadway. The driver of the truck left the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck is described as a red, full-size Dodge Ram pickup truck, with a “V” plow on the front and a scraper plow on the back. It had a yellow light on the roof, but had no writings or identification of plow company on it.

Police are also asking for help in identifying the victim. The woman was not carrying any identification.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.