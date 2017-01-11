Baker College Culinary graduate on final six of Hell’s Kitchen

MUSKEGON, Mich. – A graduate of the Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan is one of six finalists on the current season of Hell’s Kitchen and will be in Muskegon for Thursday night’s episode.

Kimberly Ann Ryan will be available to meet and greet the public Thursday, January 12th from 4:30pm to 6:00pm at the CIM at 336 W. Clay Avenue in Muskegon. The schools says she’ll be available for photos, selfies and autographs. Afterwards, Ryan will be at Hennessey’s Irish Pub and Restaurant at 885 Jefferson Street in Muskegon for a viewing party of Hell’s Kitchen, where she could be one of five finalists to receive a coveted black chef’s jacket.

The winner of Hell’s Kitchen wins a head chef position at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian Las Vegas, worth about $250,000. Hell’s Kitchen airs on FOX 17 on Thursday’s at 8:00pm.

According to the school, Ryan is a Traverse City native who graduated from Michigan State University before attending CIM. She graduated from CIM in 2012 and currently works as an event chef in the Traverse City area.