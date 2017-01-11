Calvin Keeps Pace in the MIAA by Beating Olivet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Michael Wilks poured in 22 points as Calvin College (3-0, 8-6) beat Olivet 87-69 at Van Noord Arena Wednesday night. The Knight are tied for 1st place in the MIAA with Hope College (3-0, 10-4).
