Concierge Medicine at Spectrum Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health Medical Group is now offering a new service that'll help patients get in to see their physicians a lot sooner.

Dr. Diana Bitner sat down with Dr. Karen Gawel, who works with Spectrum Health's Concierge Medicine practice, to explain how it all works.

With Concierge Medicine, or retainer medicine, customers can pay a monthly fee to a medical practice to have more easy access to physicians, longer patient visits, and cover expenses that insurances won't normally cover.

Doctors that participate in Concierge Medicine have an open schedule, so if something comes up doctors will have the ability to see patients more immediately instead of going to urgent care or going to the emergency room.

With Concierge Medicine, patients will be seen within 24 hours, guaranteed.

To learn more about Concierge Medicine or to get in touch with Dr. Gawel, give her office a call at (616) 267-8880.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner, call (616) 267-8225. Her office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest in Suite A.