Former firefighter officially charged for child sex felonies

Clem Bell - at arraignment 1/11/17

CASCADE TWP., Mich. – A former firefighter has officially been charged with four felonies, including possession of child sexually abusive material.

Clem Bell is being held on a $500,000 bond after being arraigned Wednesday.  Authorities called Bell a “predator.”

Bell was arrested for allegedly persuading a 16-year-old girl to “engage in sexually abusive activity for the purpose of producing child sexually abusive material.”  Court records also showed that Bell allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photos with the girl, who had been a member of the department’s firefighter explorer program.

Investigators say Bell and the victim knew each other since April 2016.  Bell was also a former Clerk in Cascade Township.

Bell resigned from the fire department when the allegations became public.  The fire department says they have been cooperating with the investigation.

