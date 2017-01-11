× Man accused of drugging children for sex in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convict is accused of giving drugs to children before having sex with them.

William Wolter, 42, is charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. Investigators believe that he was having a sexual relationship with a pair of sisters, ages 12 and 15.

Court documents show he was arraigned on Dec 22, 2016. Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton says he first learned of allegations last August that Wolter would give the sisters alcohol or drugs before having sex with them. Some of these incidents, Saxton says, happened at Wolter’s home in Homer.

Investigators say once they got a warrant and went to arrest Wolter, he went into hiding. He was eventually found inside a hidden room at a home in Albion.

Saxton says Wolter is not related to the victims. Wolter showed up in court Wednesday for a preliminary exam, but it was adjourned.

Wolter spent nearly 8 years in prison for assault and weapons charges from the late 90s.

Court records show that Wolter is being held on $300,000 bond.