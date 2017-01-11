× Man pleads guilty to ethnic intimidation after taxi driver attack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of shouting racial slurs before hitting a Grand Rapids taxi driver plead guilty to ethnic intimidation Wednesday.

Jacob Holtzlander, 23, plead guilty to ethnic intimidation at a status conference. His assault and battery charges were dropped as part of the deal.

In November, Holtzlander was riding in a cab with four women who he wanted to be dropped off in a different location. The driver told Holtzlander there would be a price increase for the extra drop-off, to which Holtzlander seemingly responded to by yelling racial slurs and hitting him.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb 28.