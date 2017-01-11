Man shot near Oakridge elementary school Wednesday morning

EGELSTON TWP., Mich. – The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near an elementary school Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:30am in the parking lot of Wolf Lake Methodist Church, according to Sheriff Michael Poulin. The church is across the street from Oakridge Lower Elementary School.

Poulin tells FOX 17 that one person was wounded, but has been treated and released from the hospital already. No one is in custody, but the victim is cooperating with the investigation. The victim had left the scene and went to a friend’s home, where he called 911. Investigators say that they believe the shooting happened during a drug deal.

Deputies informed the school of the incident and told them that the shooting was not believed to be a random event. The school had a previously scheduled late start Wednesday, so no other precautions were needed at the school.

Investigators say they do have a suspect they are trying to identify. Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Observer at (231) 72-CRIME.