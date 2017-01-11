Night Fever Juice Ball raising money for a good cause

Posted 12:34 PM, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, January 11, 2017

What once started as a small birthday party has now become a huge celebration that raises money for a good cause.

Night Fever Juice Ball not only celebrate's Kitchen Sage Chef Tommy Fitzgerald's birthday, but also his non-profit organization.

There will be an all inclusive VIP experience which includes reserved tables and seating, a special themed dinner, a photo booth, and so much more! Entertainment will also be provided by Nine Mile Smile and DJ Richard Oxygenn.

Night Fever Juice Ball is happening on January 13 at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids at 9 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $40 in advance, and $50 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online.

 

