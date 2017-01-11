Closings and cancellations

President-elect Trump to hold news conference at 11:00am

President-elect Donald Trump talks with Bernard Arnault (C-R), Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, after their meeting at Trump Tower in New York Ciy January 9, 2017. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY

(AP) President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first full news conference Wednesday since winning the 2016 presidential election.

The last time Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival’s emails.

Nearly six months and a campaign victory later, the president-elect will finally step before reporters again Wednesday to face questions about what role he believes Russia played in the election year hacking of Democratic groups — interference the intelligence community says was intended to help the Republican defeat Clinton. Trump has challenged that assessment.

At a late morning news conference in the Trump Tower lobby, the president-elect is also expected to face questions about how he plans to disentangle himself from his family-owned international real estate development, property management and licensing business.

The news conference will be live streamed on FOX 17’s Facebook page, as well as FOX17Online.com and during FOX 17 Midday at 11:00am.

