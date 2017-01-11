× Search continues for pickup truck driver in fatal hit and run

WYOMING, Mich. – The GoFundMe account for a woman struck and killed by a hit and run driver Tuesday morning has already surpassed its goal.

The family of Chelsea Crawford started the account to raise $10,000 for funeral expenses after Crawford was struck while walking on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue Tuesday morning. As of Wednesday afternoon, almost $13,000 had been raised.

Crawford was apparently struck by a red pickup truck with a snow plow attached to the front. Police say they have identified the truck, but have not yet identified who was driving at the time of the crash.

Chelsea’s husband, Ben Crawford, posted on the page that a memorial service is being planned for Saturday at Resurrection Life Church in Grandville.

