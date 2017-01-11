Snow, sleet and freezing rain possible in northern counties

FOX 17 – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some northern portions of the FOX 17 viewing area.

The advisory is in effect starting at 6:00pm Wednesday for Newaygo and Oceana Counties and at 8:00pm for Muskegon, Mecosta and Montcalm Counties. The advisories are in effect for all five counties until 10:00am Thursday.

Light snow is expected to develop in those counties this evening, and could become mixed with freezing rain and sleet. The areas in the advisories could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice and/or an inch or two of snow and sleet accumulation.

Travel overnight in these areas could be hazardous.