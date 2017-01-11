Live – President-Elect Donald Trump Press Conference

UICA’s Newest Exhibitions

Posted 10:44 AM, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 10:50AM, January 11, 2017

The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts is getting ready to open a couple new exhibitions. Heather Duffy, UICA Exhibitions Curator, joined us Tuesday morning to tell us more about them.  There will be an opening night on January 27th at the UICA.  Members will get in free and for anyone else who would like to attend it's just $5.

