Voice recorder captured crash of plane over Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) — Federal investigators say a cockpit voice recorder recovered from Lake Erie captured the moments before a plane carrying six people crashed into the water nearly two weeks ago.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday that sounds from the entire flight were captured on the recording.

The agency says it will begin a detailed analysis of the recording from the business jet that crashed near Cleveland shortly after taking off on Dec. 29.

Crews this week are recovering debris near what’s believed to be the crash site. Divers have found part of the fuselage, several seats and an engine.

All six people who were on board are presumed dead. Human remains from one person have been found.

The search has been slow because of limited visibility underwater, ice and winds.