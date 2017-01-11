Water rising along the Grand River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- An ice jam along the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids is being blamed for possible flooding further upstream.

The ice jam -- along with recent rains and snow melt -- has the Grand River at or close to flood stage near Comstock Park. The area is under a Flood Warning until further notice.

The Grand River is forecast to crest at 12.2' on Monday, which is just above the river's 12-foot flood stage. But Bob Dukesherer, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, says this forecast could be updated as time goes on. "Ice jams are very tough to forecast. It's kind of a watch and see kind of a thing. So that's why right now we monitor all of these sites and we issue the appropriate advisories and warnings."

Homes along Abrigador Trail, Willow Drive, Riverbank Street, and Konkle Drive in Comstock Park are particularly susceptible to flooding.