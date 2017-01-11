KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Freshman Reggie Jones scored a game-high 20 points and Thomas Wilder added 19 as the Western Michigan men's basketball team beat Toledo 90-74.
Western Michigan Beats Toledo for 1st MAC Win
