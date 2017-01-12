SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSINGS

Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is officially open; next two opening dates announced

Posted 9:44 AM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:45AM, January 12, 2017

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. -  The first Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is officially open for business!

The restaurant in Gaines Township off of Kalamazoo near the M-6 expressway opened at 6:30am Thursday.  The first 100 customers, who had been camping out for 24 hours, got to go in at 6:00am and received their digital offer card loaded with a free one year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

Restaurant representatives revealed the next two West Michigan restaurant openings: February 9th in Wyoming on 54th Street near Clyde Park and February 23rd in Portage at 6202 S. Westnedge.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s