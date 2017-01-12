Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is officially open; next two opening dates announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The first Chick-fil-A in West Michigan is officially open for business!

The restaurant in Gaines Township off of Kalamazoo near the M-6 expressway opened at 6:30am Thursday. The first 100 customers, who had been camping out for 24 hours, got to go in at 6:00am and received their digital offer card loaded with a free one year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

Restaurant representatives revealed the next two West Michigan restaurant openings: February 9th in Wyoming on 54th Street near Clyde Park and February 23rd in Portage at 6202 S. Westnedge.