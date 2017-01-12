SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSINGS

Fireplace Gallery provides convenient and efficient heat

Posted 12:38 PM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 12:37PM, January 12, 2017

Are you still burning wood in your fireplace at home? You may be putting more work and money into heating your home than is necessary.

Gas fireplace inserts at the Fireplace Gallery are a popular choice for homeowners wanting to save money, get more heat, and still keep that wood burning in the fireplace.

Todd traveled to Fireplace Gallery of West Michigan to learn about the process of converting a wood burning fireplace into gas.

The Fireplace Gallery is located at 11999 Cleveland Avenue in Nunica.

For more information on their products and services, call (616) 837-9200.

