Goals by Klingberg and Johns rally Stars past Red Wings 5-2
DALLAS (AP) — Defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns scored goals 49 seconds apart in the second period and the Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.
The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead on first-period goals by Gustav Nyquist and Henrik Zetterberg, but Dallas goalie Antti Niemi held Detroit scoreless over the last 44:18. He finished with 31 saves.
Brett Ritchie tied it at 2 on a tip-in goal at 3:31 of the second period.
Klingberg put in a rebound at 15:53, and Johns sent a wrist shot from the right-wing boards past Petr Mrazek at 16:42.
Dallas’ Lauri Korpikoski scored the game’s first goal. Patrick Eaves added an empty-netter.
The Red Wings completed a seven-game trip with a 2-3-2 record, and remained last in the Atlantic Division.
Detroit had won the previous seven games at Dallas dating to Oct. 14, 2010.
