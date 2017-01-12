Goals by Klingberg and Johns rally Stars past Red Wings 5-2

DALLAS (AP) — Defensemen John Klingberg and Stephen Johns scored goals 49 seconds apart in the second period and the Dallas Stars topped the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Red Wings took a 2-1 lead on first-period goals by Gustav Nyquist and Henrik Zetterberg, but Dallas goalie Antti Niemi held Detroit scoreless over the last 44:18. He finished with 31 saves.

Brett Ritchie tied it at 2 on a tip-in goal at 3:31 of the second period.

Klingberg put in a rebound at 15:53, and Johns sent a wrist shot from the right-wing boards past Petr Mrazek at 16:42.

Dallas’ Lauri Korpikoski scored the game’s first goal. Patrick Eaves added an empty-netter.

The Red Wings completed a seven-game trip with a 2-3-2 record, and remained last in the Atlantic Division.

Detroit had won the previous seven games at Dallas dating to Oct. 14, 2010.