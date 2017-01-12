Health care workers take part in ‘poverty simulator’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - Dozens of doctors and health care workers from West Michigan took part in a "poverty simulator" Wednesday.

The simulation was held at Metro Health's Conference Center in Wyoming. Participants had to go through the simulator with differing family profiles using fake money and doing things like going to health clinics and food pantries. It wall to see how people they treat may live day-to-day.

Metro Health's Health Equity Subcommittee held the event hosted by Access of West Michigan.