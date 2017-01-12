Closings and Cancellations

Megabus service to Grand Rapids ends

Posted 3:47 PM, January 12, 2017, by
REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

REMY GABALDA/AFP/Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Megabus no longer stops in Grand Rapids.

The low-fare bus service has ended travels to Grand Rapids and East Lansing in recent weeks.  The only stops that the Megabus now makes in Michigan are in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Sean Hughes, the Director Corporate Affairs North America tells FOX 17 that the company is changing some travel routes due to demand and will continue making adjustments.

Megabus offered fares as low as $1 to Chicago and other destinations.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s