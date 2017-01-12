× Megabus service to Grand Rapids ends

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Megabus no longer stops in Grand Rapids.

The low-fare bus service has ended travels to Grand Rapids and East Lansing in recent weeks. The only stops that the Megabus now makes in Michigan are in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Sean Hughes, the Director Corporate Affairs North America tells FOX 17 that the company is changing some travel routes due to demand and will continue making adjustments.

Megabus offered fares as low as $1 to Chicago and other destinations.