RunRockford gets runners on the move

Don't be intimidated at the idea of training and running in a race, there's a local group that will take you under their wings to train in a fun way!

RunRockford is a group of runners who train for 11 weeks to run anything from a 5K to a full marathon. Every member of RunRockford gets weekly supported runs, training pakcets, route assignments, water stations and coordination from RunRockford Ambassadors, and fellowship from the running community.

There will be a general membership meeting on January 12 at 7 p.m. at The Corner Bar in Rockford. Registration costs $50 for each runner.

If you want to join in on the fun run group, follow them on Facebook. The deadline to register for RunRockford is January 12.

The training season officially starts on February 25 at 8:30 a.m.