SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSINGS

Tech Tuesday – Recycling your old devices

Posted 10:50 AM, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:45AM, January 12, 2017

The experts at Genius Phone Repair share thoughts on how best to recycle your old or broken devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s