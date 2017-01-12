Viral social media post helps Otsego woman get clinical trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Mich. -- Lorie Volker said she lives life like everyday is her last. That has included enjoying the outdoors and traveling the world.

That was also well before she was diagnosed with stage IV sarcoma - a painful, debilitating cancer.

"It basically spread all over many different areas. Throughout my legs, hips, chest, back, and you know ultimately it spread to the heart," Volker explained.

Volker, who grew up in Otsego, now lives in Brighton with her mom as she battles the disease. After a number of chemotherapy treatments, she said her oncologist told her there wasn't much more that could be done except to try one more alternative.

"I said, 'I want to try everything I can,'" Volker recalled.

She learned about an immunotherapy drug called Keytruda. But it was a clinical trial she said her insurance doesn't cover.

However, a viral post on social media would soon bring Volker new hope.

