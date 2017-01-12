× Suspect in fatal hit and run had prior drug convictions, license suspensions

WYOMING, Mich – A 21-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a woman with a plow truck in Wyoming early Tuesday remains behind bars in Kent County awaiting formal charges.

Online county and state records identify the suspect as Austin Joseph Hill. Police have not yet released his name pending a formal appearance in court for official charges. Hill was identified after multiple tips were called into the Wyoming Police Department following the crash along 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a nearby business surfaced shortly after the crash showing a red dodge pickup with plow attachments which matched a suspect vehicle description issued by police.

Hill is accused of hitting and killing 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford, who was walking to a nearby bus stop on her way to work Tuesday morning. The suspect vehicle in the collision left the scene.

Online records with the Michigan Department of Corrections show Hill has served time for prior criminal offenses including maintaining a drug house along with the delivery and manufacturing of marijuana.

A search into Hill’s driving record also reveals his several license suspensions since 2013, including violating the terms of a restricted license he was given at one point. He was also caught driving with fraudulent or fake insurance in 2015.

New information on Hill’s arrest is expected when he’s formally arraigned.