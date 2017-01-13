2 injured in Muskegon Co. hit-and-run

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in Muskegon County.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Giles Road near Peterson Road.

According to police, two pedestrians were struck by a red pickup truck. The driver then fled east on Giles.

The vehicle’s passenger side mirror broke off during the incident and was left at the scene.

The severity of the victims’ injuries was unclear.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call state police at the Rockford Post at 616-866-4411 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.