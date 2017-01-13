GR Camper, Travel, and RV Show sneak peek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mosquitoes and the warm weather have gone away for the winter season, but that's not stopping the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show from rolling into the mitten state.

Happening over the weekend at DeVos Place, there will be 13 vendors showing off nearly 200 lines of camping products. Plus just like the event name, there will be a grand display of campers and RVs if you want to go camp and travel in style.

Or if you've already got the gear, there are 80 different venues showing off the best of Michigan and beyond to help plan the best summer camping trip of the year.

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show will be open at the following dates and times:

January 13- 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

January 14- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

January 15- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $4 for kids, and kids 5 and under get free admission.