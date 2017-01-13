Hackett Catholic Wins 68-46

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Delton-Kellogg and Hackett Catholic faced off on Friday in Kalamazoo. The Fighting Irish took a big lead and moved to 7-0 on the road with a 68-46 win.

