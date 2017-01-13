× IDs sought on two women pictured stealing from stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer has published surveillance photos of two women sought for possible shoplifting.

This woman is suspected of taking merchandise from a store on 28th Street. The image was taken on January 3.

Both Silent Observer and the Grand Rapids Police Department have posted images of a woman suspected of taking a cell phone without paying for it on December 23, 2016. She is described as age 27, 5’3″ and 110 pounds.

In neither case were the names of the stores identified.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer online or at 616-774-2345.