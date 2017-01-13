IDs sought on two women pictured stealing from stores

Posted 6:44 AM, January 13, 2017, by
01-13-17-silent-observer-28th-st-store-shoplifter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer has published surveillance photos of two women sought for possible shoplifting.

This woman is suspected of taking merchandise from a store on 28th Street. The image was taken on January 3.

01-13-17-silent-observer-28th-st-store-shoplifter

Both Silent Observer and the Grand Rapids Police Department have posted images of a woman suspected of taking a cell phone without paying for it on December 23, 2016. She is described as age 27, 5’3″ and 110 pounds.

01-13-17-grpd-cell-phone-shoplifter01-13-17-grpd-cell-phone-shoplifter-02

In neither case were the names of the stores identified.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip with Silent Observer online or at 616-774-2345.

