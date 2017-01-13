Kalamazoo Central beats Gull Lake, stays undefeated

Posted 11:42 PM, January 13, 2017

RICHLAND, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central beat Richland Gull Lake, 76-43, in boys basketball on Friday night.  The Maroon Giants move to 7-0 overall, 5-0 in the conference with the win.

