Man arraigned on several felony charges after Dowagiac assault

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Dowagiac Public Safety director says a man has been arraigned of several felony charges after choking a female victim and trying to keep her from calling 911.

Police say they were called to the 500 block of Riverside Drive Wednesday just before 9 p.m. for a domestic assault investigation.

Upon arrival, the suspect 41-year-old Dean Allan Kietzer, of Dowagiac, fled the scene on foot. Three hours later, police say Kietzer came back to the home and tried to make contact with the victim again.

Officers were called back to the scene and were able to arrest the suspect.

Kietzer was arraigned in 4th District court Thursday on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, domestic assault, interruption of 911 communications, and resisting and obstructing law enforcement.

Kietzer was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Van Buren County.

His bond has been set at $20,000.00.