Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for January 13

1. A Grandville mom is asking for birthday cards for his autistic son.

Her son, Andrew Didyk is about to turn 16, and one thing he said could really make his day special is getting birthday cards.

Andrew has high functioning autism, which can sometimes make life more difficult. So his mom turned to Facebook, asking the community to help give him a birthday he deserves.

Here’s how you can send him a birthday card, his birthday is on March 4.

2. Last night was a big night on “Hell’s Kitchen,” so if you haven’t seen it yet, spoiler alert!

The contestants found out who got to advance to the next round of the competition, and that includes a woman from West Michigan, Kimberly Ryan.

She’s a Muskegon native who graduated from Michigan State University and Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan.

During the show, the contestants were also reunited with family members. For Ryan, it was her mom and her daughter, Sophie.

The winner of this season will earn the position of Head Chef at a restaurant inside the Venetian in Las Vegas.

3. It’s a Chick-Fil-A explosion! Just one day after the much anticipated opening of Chick-Fil-A in Gaines Township, we’ve learned a fourth planned location will likely come to West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Planning Commission approved plans for a location near the East Beltline and 28th Street on Thursday. The restaurant would go in the Centerpoint Mall near Krispy Kreme and Toys-R-Us.

Meanwhile, two more are set to open next month. The Wyoming restaurant is set to open on February 9 and the one in Portage on February 23.

4. There’s a big hiring event for the grocery chain, Aldi, on Friday.

They’re looking to fill around 100 positions, primarily store associates who can earn $11.75 an hour.

Here in West Michigan, those events will be help in Wyoming at Hyatt Place Grand Rapids South and in Portage at Kalamazoo Homewood Suites. Both will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. The Brew Ha Ha Winter Festival Kicks off today at the Delta Plex in Grand Rapids.

It’s two days of beer tasting, comedy, and music. There will be over 100 craft beers to try out.

General admission is $15, and there are also packages available to purchase.

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m. on Friday.