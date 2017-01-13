Mustangs win battle for Portage on the hardwood

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Central beat cross-town rival Portage Northern, 58-43, on Friday night.  The Mustangs move to 5-1 overall, 2-0 in conference play with the win.

