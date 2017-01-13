New veterans facilities planned for Grand Rapids, Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Brand new veterans facilities are planned for Michigan’s two largest cities as early as 2019.

MLive reports that a 120-bed facility in Grand Rapids will replace the aging Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, and a similarly-sized facility in Detroit will be a new addition to the state’s Department of Military and Veteran Affairs long-term care system.

Gov. Rick Snyder approved the overarching plan Wednesday, but the necessary federal funding hasn’t been authorized.

Republican state Sen. Dave Hildenbrand, who sponsored the main piece of legislation for the four-bill package, says veterans deserve the best possible care.

The plans come after a state audit released in February revealed inadequate staffing levels and a failure to properly investigate allegations of abuse, neglect and inadequate staffing at the home.