Plow driver arraigned on charges in fatal in hit and run crash

WYOMING, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — A man has been charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Wyoming woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow.

Austin Hill, 21, is being held on a $1 million bond. The Associated Press reports that the judge feared that Hill would leave for Florida.

Chelsea Crawford, 26, was killed when she was hit by a pickup truck with a snow plow Tuesday morning while she walked on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in finding Hill.

Hill was arrested Wednesday. He has a criminal record, which could enhance his sentence if convicted.

Hill entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.