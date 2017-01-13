× Suspect at large after fight at Kalamazoo Family Dollar

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says no arrests have been made after responding to a fight at the Family Dollar, 1261 Portage St., Thursday in which the suspect was armed.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that the suspect was seen with a gun getting into a minivan which took off from the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

Two passengers and well as the vehicle were located but the suspect was never found.

Officers used a K9 to try and find the suspect but no luck. Police say they found a loaded firearm, marijuana, and several prescription pills in the vehicle.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident, or other criminal activity, is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100, http://www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com