WMU names Tim Lester new head football coach

Posted 7:41 PM, January 13, 2017, by , Updated at 07:44PM, January 13, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University on Friday announced that former quarterback Tim Lester will be the new head football coach.

Lester will replace P.J. Fleck, who left WMU to coach at the University of Minnesota.

Fleck and the Broncos went undefeated in the 2016 regular season and went to the Cotton Bowl for the first time ever. They lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 24-16.

A press conference introducing Lester is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

He met with the team Friday, WMU said on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s