WMU names Tim Lester new head football coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University on Friday announced that former quarterback Tim Lester will be the new head football coach.

Lester will replace P.J. Fleck, who left WMU to coach at the University of Minnesota.

.@CoachTimLester was a four-year starting QB for @WMU_Football in 1996-99. He threw for 11,299 career passing yards as a Bronco. — Jeremy Guy (@JGuyMAC) January 14, 2017

Fleck and the Broncos went undefeated in the 2016 regular season and went to the Cotton Bowl for the first time ever. They lost to the Wisconsin Badgers 24-16.

A press conference introducing Lester is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

He met with the team Friday, WMU said on Twitter.

WMU makes it official, former QB Tim Lester is their new football coach. Press conference introducing him is Saturday. — Jason Hutton (@jhutt5) January 14, 2017