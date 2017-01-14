× Battle Creek police arrest two juveniles on multiple charges following pursuit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 16 and 17-year-old boy were taken into custody Saturday on several charges after Battle Creek police say they tried to stop the rental car they were riding in for reckless driving.

It happened in the area of Oaklawn Avenue and Howland Street around 12:30 a.m.

After a brief pursuit, officers say they finally got the car to stop but the driver took off.

A stolen gun, which police say was stolen from a home invasion in Kalamazoo County, was found in the car along with marijuana and prescription pills.

Police say the two juveniles who were arrested had been drinking alcohol and were apparently at an area hotel earlier in the night.

The 16-year-old driver was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County juvenile home on charges on fleeing and eluding, drug possession, weapons charges for the stolen gun, as well as an outstanding warrant out of Kalamazoo.

The 17-year-old Kalamazoo man was charged with drug offenses and taken to the Calhoun County jail.

5 other juveniles were inside the car and cooperated with the officers. They were released to their parents but charges may be pending with juvenile courts.