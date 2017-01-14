× GR Downtown Market to host first ever Nature Day today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you plan on paying a visit to the Downtown Market Saturday, don’t be alarmed if you see animals in the market’s greenhouse.

The market has partnered with the Blandford Nature Center and Outdoor Discovery Center to host it’s first-ever Nature Day Saturday January 14 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The free event will give kids the opportunity to interact with animals, decorate their own seed packets in the greenhouse, and even learn more about how to release a ladybug into nature.

Blandford Nature Center will be bringing animals from it’s rehabilitation program including a flying squirrel, a variety of owls, as well as a rabbit and a frog.

The Outdoor Discovery Center will be bringing a turtle, an owl, as well as a snake and a salamander.

For more information on today’s event, click here.