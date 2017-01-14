Harlem Globetrotters teammate pays special visit to children at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Posted 1:10 AM, January 14, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patients at Spectrum Health Helen DeVois Children’s Hospital got a special surprise Thursday by the 15th woman to join the Harlem Globetrotters’ basketball team.

Briana “Hoops” Green visited with many of the patients, showing them how to spin the basketball on the tip of their index finger.

17-year-old Janie Seaman, who is being treated for leukemia, greeted Green with a warm smile.

Seaman’s mother Dawn was overjoyed by the visit.

“Thank you for visiting my daughter,” Dawn said. “She was diagnosed with leukemia the second day of school and things have been rough ever since. We always enjoy whenever somebody stops by.”

Green, a Kentucky native, is the 15th woman to join the Harlem Globetrotters’ basketball team. As the team enters its 91st season of entertaining fans, Green enters her very first season with the Globetrotters.

 

 

