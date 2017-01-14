Police in Ionia arrest man lurking around area business

IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia Department of Public Safety officer on routine patrol Thursday noticed a man lurking around an area business around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

That officer stopped the subject and searched him.

Police say they found an illegal handgun as well as crack cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.

That suspect, who police have not yet named, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felony drug charges, and felony firearm.

He remains at the Ionia County Jail awaiting arraignment.

 

