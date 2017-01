Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich - Michigan is the prime place for local fruits, vegetables, and even meats, so why not cook up something delicious with them?

That's why Grill One Eleven Head Chef, Chad Idema likes to go local with as many of his dishes as possible.

Sunday, he cooked up a wonderful Michigan-raised panko-crusted pork with wild rice and veggies, topped off with Apple Jack sauce from Coppercraft Distillery.

Stop in and see him at 111 Courtland St. in Rockford.