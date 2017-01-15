Crews responding to large greenhouse fire in Ottawa County

Posted 3:15 AM, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:57AM, January 15, 2017
spring-meadow

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.– Crews in Ottawa County have responded to a fully-involved greenhouse fire at Spring Meadows Nursery in Grand Haven.

Allendale Fire Department was called in to assist the Robinson Township Fire Department.

It is not clear if anyone was injured during the blaze.

Dispatch says crews are having to close down 120th avenue in both directions and are pulling water from hydrants on Lake Michigan Drive.

Passerby’s report seeing flames coming through the roof.

This is a developing story. Fox 17 has a crew on the way. We will keep you updated with the latest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s