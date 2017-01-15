× Crews responding to large greenhouse fire in Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN, Mich.– Crews in Ottawa County have responded to a fully-involved greenhouse fire at Spring Meadows Nursery in Grand Haven.

Allendale Fire Department was called in to assist the Robinson Township Fire Department.

It is not clear if anyone was injured during the blaze.

Dispatch says crews are having to close down 120th avenue in both directions and are pulling water from hydrants on Lake Michigan Drive.

Passerby’s report seeing flames coming through the roof.

